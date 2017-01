News

2017 opens with campaign of arrests The Palestinian Prisoner‘s Society (PSS) has reported that in the first five days of 2017, Israel carried out a campaign of arrests, detaining at least 100 Palestinians including 18 minors and three women. Additional arrests took place in the following days in the wake of a deadly attack in Jerusalem.

Jerusalem attack that left four soldiers dead draws widespread condemnation Netanyahu had immediately drawn parallels between Sunday‘s truck ramming and similar tactics used in Nice and Berlin in ISIS-linked attacks. But while no evidence has been provided so far to support the claim, the Brandeburg Gate in Berlin was lit up with the Israeli flag on Monday.

Ongoing construction in Israeli settlements despite UNSC resolution Watch: ongoing construction in multiple Israeli settlements in the West Bank, in defiance of the latest UN Security Council resolution. Video by Activestills