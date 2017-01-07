Monday, January 09, 2017

Ongoing construction in Israeli settlements despite UNSC resolution

January 07, 2017

Watch: ongoing construction in multiple Israeli settlements in the West Bank, in defiance of the latest UN Security Council resolution. Video by Activestills

Ongoing construction in Israeli settlements despite UNSC resolution
Ongoing construction in Israeli settlements despite UNSC resolution
Palestinians protest amid Israeli calls to pardon convicted soldier
Palestinians protest amid Israeli calls to pardon convicted soldier
Dr. Mustafa Barghouti: How can we confront the threat to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem?
Dr. Mustafa Barghouti: How can we confront the threat to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem?
Thousands celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem
Thousands celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem
UNSC resolution a “very powerful base” for advancing BDS efforts
UNSC resolution a “very powerful base” for advancing BDS efforts
Subscribe to our newsletter
News
Bethlehem gets ready for Christmas
December 21, 2016
Watch: Despite a lack of funding to restore the world-famous Church of the Nativity and competition from Israeli tour operators, locals are determined to draw visitors and promote Palestine beyond religious sites.
...Read more

The art of Palestinian embroidery, from tradition to social business
December 17, 2016
Taita Leila, a company that creates hand-embroidered clothing in Palestine while aiming to preserve Palestinian arts and crafts heritage, has launched its second collection with new ideas for social business in Palestine.
...Read more

A quarter of Gaza’s cancer patients unable to get permits for treatment in West Bank or Israeli hospitals
December 15, 2016
New reports highlight deteriorating conditions for cancer patients living under blockade in the Gaza Strip. Only two in five women with breast cancer are expected to survive five years after being diagnosed.
...Read more

Dr. Mustafa Barghouti: How can we confront the threat to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem? January 02, 2017

Dr Mustafa Barghouti condemns the barbaric terrorist attack in Nice, France July 16, 2016

Dr. Mustafa Barghouti: Israel has committed an offense against Palestinian products March 15, 2016
Domari Gypsies carve out niche in Jerusalem December 13, 2016

Youth organisation nurtures Palestinian filmmaking talent December 07, 2016

The Sufis of Nablus November 27, 2016

Ongoing construction in Israeli settlements despite UNSC resolution

Watch: ongoing construction in multiple Israeli settlements in the West Bank, in defiance of the latest UN Security Council resolution. Video by Activestills


‘Global Week of Action’ shows growing impact of BDS

With 99 events in 18 countries, the Global Week of Action came on the heels of other initiatives, including a campaign calling for the suspension of the

Designed & Developed by: Pixel Co