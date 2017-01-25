Thursday, January 26, 2017

The Amona stalemate

January 25, 2017

Settlers from the illegal Israeli outpost in the West Bank have backtracked from an earlier deal to relocate a few metres from their current location, calling for renewed protests.

News
East Jerusalem neighbourhood hit by harsh collective punishment measures
January 20, 2017
In the aftermath of the truck attack that left four soldiers dead earlier this month, Jabal al-Muqabber has been reeling under collective punishment measures, including an unprecedented number of demolition orders and residency revocations.
Read more

West Bank Palestinians protest in solidarity with Umm al-Hiran
January 20, 2017
A Palestinian activist and an Israeli policeman were killed on Wednesday during a demolition raid in Umm al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in the Naqab desert, Israel. Palestinians in Ramallah protested against Israel‘s policies of displacement on both sides of the Green Line.
Read more

Israeli forces detain 7-year-old boy during weekly march in Kufr Qaddum
January 17, 2017
During a protest in late December, Moomen Shtaiwi was captured and detained for half an hour. In an interview with him and his father Murad, who coordinates the non-violent resistance marches, they spoke about the experience and the reasons behind the protests.
Read more

Activists set up tent camp against annexation of Ma‘ale Adumim settlement

The area, known as E1, has long been part of an Israeli plan to create a contiguous urban bloc between Ma‘ale Adumim and Jerusalem, which


Umm al-Hiran mourns teacher killed in contested circumstances

Thousands of mourners gathered in Umm al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in the Naqab (Negev) desert on Tuesday, for the funeral of Yaqoub Abu al-Qiyan, the

