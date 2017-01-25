News

East Jerusalem neighbourhood hit by harsh collective punishment measures In the aftermath of the truck attack that left four soldiers dead earlier this month, Jabal al-Muqabber has been reeling under collective punishment measures, including an unprecedented number of demolition orders and residency revocations.

West Bank Palestinians protest in solidarity with Umm al-Hiran A Palestinian activist and an Israeli policeman were killed on Wednesday during a demolition raid in Umm al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in the Naqab desert, Israel. Palestinians in Ramallah protested against Israel‘s policies of displacement on both sides of the Green Line.

Israeli forces detain 7-year-old boy during weekly march in Kufr Qaddum During a protest in late December, Moomen Shtaiwi was captured and detained for half an hour. In an interview with him and his father Murad, who coordinates the non-violent resistance marches, they spoke about the experience and the reasons behind the protests.

