Thousands of mourners gathered in Umm al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in the Naqab (Negev) desert on Tuesday, for the funeral of Yaqoub Abu al-Qiyan, the local teacher shot dead by Israeli security forces last Wednesday during a demolition raid.
No foreign embassies are found in Jerusalem. American policy, like that of many other nations, has long been that the future of the Holy City can be determined only as part of a broader peace agreement and that putting the embassy there would prejudge the outcome.
On Saturday, more than 5,000 people converged in Ar‘ara, a Palestinian Arab town inside Israeli borders, to protest a recent spate of house demolitions and police violence against Palestinian citizens of Israel.
In the aftermath of the truck attack that left four soldiers dead earlier this month, Jabal al-Muqabber has been reeling under collective punishment measures, including an unprecedented number of demolition orders and residency revocations.
A Palestinian activist and an Israeli policeman were killed on Wednesday during a demolition raid in Umm al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in the Naqab desert, Israel. Palestinians in Ramallah protested against Israel‘s policies of displacement on both sides of the Green Line.
During a protest in late December, Moomen Shtaiwi was captured and detained for half an hour. In an interview with him and his father Murad, who coordinates the non-violent resistance marches, they spoke about the experience and the reasons behind the protests.