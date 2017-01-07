News

Bethlehem gets ready for Christmas Watch: Despite a lack of funding to restore the world-famous Church of the Nativity and competition from Israeli tour operators, locals are determined to draw visitors and promote Palestine beyond religious sites.

The art of Palestinian embroidery, from tradition to social business Taita Leila, a company that creates hand-embroidered clothing in Palestine while aiming to preserve Palestinian arts and crafts heritage, has launched its second collection with new ideas for social business in Palestine.

A quarter of Gaza’s cancer patients unable to get permits for treatment in West Bank or Israeli hospitals New reports highlight deteriorating conditions for cancer patients living under blockade in the Gaza Strip. Only two in five women with breast cancer are expected to survive five years after being diagnosed.

