Palestinians protest amid Israeli calls to pardon convicted soldier Israeli soldier who killed motionless Palestinian attacker was found guilty of manslaughter and could face a maximum 20 years in prison. Netanyahu and other Israeli politicians have stated their support for a pardon. But while Azaria is the only soldier undergoing trial for the killing of a Palestinian in 2016, the case is not an isolated incident

Dr. Mustafa Barghouti: How can we confront the threat to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem? If the new US administration decides to fulfill its promise to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem it would be an accomplice with Israel in breaching international law, the UN Charter and the Geneva Conventions.

Thousands celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem Watch: Every year, Bethlehem attracts thousands of pilgrims from around the world for the Christmas season. Christians and Muslims alike take part in the celebrations in Manger Square.