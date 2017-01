News

Palestinians in Israel protest against house demolitions and police violence On Saturday, more than 5,000 people converged in Ar‘ara, a Palestinian Arab town inside Israeli borders, to protest a recent spate of house demolitions and police violence against Palestinian citizens of Israel.

East Jerusalem neighbourhood hit by harsh collective punishment measures In the aftermath of the truck attack that left four soldiers dead earlier this month, Jabal al-Muqabber has been reeling under collective punishment measures, including an unprecedented number of demolition orders and residency revocations.

West Bank Palestinians protest in solidarity with Umm al-Hiran A Palestinian activist and an Israeli policeman were killed on Wednesday during a demolition raid in Umm al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in the Naqab desert, Israel. Palestinians in Ramallah protested against Israel‘s policies of displacement on both sides of the Green Line.