News

Domari Gypsies carve out niche in Jerusalem Decades of conflict have sliced this region down the middle. But Amoun Sleem is one of those whose identity cannot be carefully placed on either side of the Green Line.

The women waging peace A 30,000-strong non-partisan Israeli women’s movement is trying to influence the country’s leadership to go back to the negotiating table. At least 1,000 Palestinian women joined a two-week march the movement organised last October. But with settlement construction continuing unabated and the Knesset drafting laws that, Palestinians say, are set to bury the two-state solution for good – the movement is not without its critics.

Youth organisation nurtures Palestinian filmmaking talent The Young Palestinian Filmmakers Society has trained dozens of aspiring filmmakers in the language of film, partnering with youth centres across Palestine and getting festival recognition.