News

Activists set up tent camp against annexation of Ma‘ale Adumim settlement The area, known as E1, has long been part of an Israeli plan to create a contiguous urban bloc between Ma‘ale Adumim and Jerusalem, which would cut off East Jerusalem from the rest of the West Bank.

US "at the beginning stages" of discussing embassy move to Jerusalem No foreign embassies are found in Jerusalem. American policy, like that of many other nations, has long been that the future of the Holy City can be determined only as part of a broader peace agreement and that putting the embassy there would prejudge the outcome.

Palestinians in Israel protest against house demolitions and police violence On Saturday, more than 5,000 people converged in Ar‘ara, a Palestinian Arab town inside Israeli borders, to protest a recent spate of house demolitions and police violence against Palestinian citizens of Israel.