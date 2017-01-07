Israeli soldier who killed motionless Palestinian attacker was found guilty of manslaughter and could face a maximum 20 years in prison. Netanyahu and other Israeli politicians have stated their support for a pardon. But while Azaria is the only soldier undergoing trial for the killing of a Palestinian in 2016, the case is not an isolated incident
If the new US administration decides to fulfill its promise to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem it would be an accomplice with Israel in breaching international law, the UN Charter and the Geneva Conventions.
The resolution adopted last Friday by the UN Security Council, reaffirming the illegality of all Israeli settlements and demanding an end to settlement construction, was welcomed by most Palestinian analysts as a good legal base to advance the BDS campaign, take Israel to the ICC and demand sanctions. But words must be translated into action.
Ongoing construction in Israeli settlements despite UNSC resolution
Palestinians protest amid Israeli calls to pardon convicted soldier
Dr. Mustafa Barghouti: How can we confront the threat to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem?
Thousands celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem
UNSC resolution a “very powerful base” for advancing BDS efforts
Watch: Despite a lack of funding to restore the world-famous Church of the Nativity and competition from Israeli tour operators, locals are determined to draw visitors and promote Palestine beyond religious sites.
Taita Leila, a company that creates hand-embroidered clothing in Palestine while aiming to preserve Palestinian arts and crafts heritage, has launched its second collection with new ideas for social business in Palestine.
New reports highlight deteriorating conditions for cancer patients living under blockade in the Gaza Strip. Only two in five women with breast cancer are expected to survive five years after being diagnosed.