News

The Amona stalemate Settlers from the illegal Israeli outpost in the West Bank have backtracked from an earlier deal to relocate a few metres from their current location, calling for renewed protests.

Umm al-Hiran mourns teacher killed in contested circumstances Thousands of mourners gathered in Umm al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in the Naqab (Negev) desert on Tuesday, for the funeral of Yaqoub Abu al-Qiyan, the local teacher shot dead by Israeli security forces last Wednesday during a demolition raid.

Activists set up tent camp against annexation of Ma‘ale Adumim settlement The area, known as E1, has long been part of an Israeli plan to create a contiguous urban bloc between Ma‘ale Adumim and Jerusalem, which would cut off East Jerusalem from the rest of the West Bank.